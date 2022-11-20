Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 103,321 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after buying an additional 277,333 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chegg by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after purchasing an additional 979,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,871,000 after purchasing an additional 161,720 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 727,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 124,565 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHGG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

