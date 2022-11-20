Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after buying an additional 131,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OC opened at $90.06 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

