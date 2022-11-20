Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 546.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,078 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,085 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after buying an additional 298,701 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,147,000 after acquiring an additional 113,422 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

