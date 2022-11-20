Trexquant Investment LP Buys 10,170 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 35.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 129.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.59.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

