Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 58,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,648,308 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

