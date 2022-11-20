Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 52,777 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

