Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,824 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $97.97 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

