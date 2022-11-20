Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTN opened at $243.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $348.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

