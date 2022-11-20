Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 643.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 190,551 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Frontline worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 23.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 54,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 10,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,190 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.19.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.