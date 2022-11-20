Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,173 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.27% of Cowen worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $15,275,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 511,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 500,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cowen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COWN. Piper Sandler downgraded Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

