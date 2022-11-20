Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,771 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,832,000 after buying an additional 581,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,823,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 317,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,232,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Insider Activity

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNV opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.