Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,502 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Yelp worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 376.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,419 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,287 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yelp by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,773 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 71,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,038,078. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

