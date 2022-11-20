Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.09 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,257 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of InMode worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of InMode by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in InMode by 52.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InMode by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,862 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 53.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

