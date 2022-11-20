Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,122 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Cadence Bank worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 164.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cadence Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 15.9% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CADE opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

