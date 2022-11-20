Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,625.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEFT opened at $90.08 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.36.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

