Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.91 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 181,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 199,772 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after buying an additional 251,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

