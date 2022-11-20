Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.98 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $173.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average of $146.07. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

