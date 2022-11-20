Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in 3M by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.3% during the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in 3M by 4,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Price Performance

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.