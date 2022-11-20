Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 40,614 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

