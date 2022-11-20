Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 68,031 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,031 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.