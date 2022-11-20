Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,008 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCL. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 0.6 %

ABCL stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of -0.54. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

