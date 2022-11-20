Trexquant Investment LP Sells 61,508 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,508 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 109,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,838,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 258,587 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Compass Point dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Insider Activity

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

