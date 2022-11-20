Trexquant Investment LP Sells 8,905 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in MSCI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $490.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $445.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.02. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $667.76.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at MSCI

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.