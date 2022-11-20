Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.78 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,134,000 after buying an additional 47,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,230,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,419,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.