Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,662 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 229,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

