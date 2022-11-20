Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TTBXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut Tritax Big Box REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.06) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Tritax Big Box REIT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

TTBXF opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

