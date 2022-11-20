Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

