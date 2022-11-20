Truist Financial Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $43.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,762 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,245 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,891,000 after acquiring an additional 204,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

