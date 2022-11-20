Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 446,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

