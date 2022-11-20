Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $75.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.22.

NYSE:TSN opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

