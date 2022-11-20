UBS Group AG Acquires 2,142,369 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142,369 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.65% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $73,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SH. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 101.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 121.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 78,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $8,471,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

