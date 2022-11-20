UBS Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,250 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.69) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.16) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.40) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($14.81) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($6.93) price target on ASOS in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.34) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,406.25 ($16.52).

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 703.50 ($8.27) on Thursday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,767 ($32.51). The stock has a market cap of £703.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,269.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 617.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 908.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

About ASOS

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,285.37). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($309,659.22).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

