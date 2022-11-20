UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €67.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($62.89) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNP stock opened at €53.31 ($54.96) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($71.31). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.91.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

