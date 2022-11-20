UBS Group Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.89.

NIO stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.59. NIO has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 557.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

