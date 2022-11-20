UBS Group Reiterates €20.40 Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

UBS Group set a €20.40 ($21.03) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.89) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($12.47) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

EPA:DEC opened at €17.40 ($17.94) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.32. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($27.86) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($38.04).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.