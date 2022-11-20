Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($60.82) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.33.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $81.28.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.