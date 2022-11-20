Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($60.82) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.33.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $81.28.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.