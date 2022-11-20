Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 28,249 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.