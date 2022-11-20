Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stake Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178,733 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $28.54 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

