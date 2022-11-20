Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

