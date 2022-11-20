UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) CAO Sells $38,257.52 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $38,257.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UserTesting Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USER opened at $7.45 on Friday. UserTesting Inc has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USER shares. Truist Financial cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Loop Capital lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

