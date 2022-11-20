UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) CEO Sells $237,017.06 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Macmillan sold 31,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $237,017.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,114.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UserTesting Price Performance

UserTesting stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. UserTesting Inc has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

