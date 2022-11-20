VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,486,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

