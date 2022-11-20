Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 9,918 call options on the company. This is an increase of 909% compared to the average volume of 983 call options.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.39 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

