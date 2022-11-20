Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

