Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($24.74) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.04) price objective on Varta in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on Varta in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on Varta in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Stock Up 4.0 %

Varta stock opened at €30.15 ($31.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.64. Varta has a 12 month low of €26.62 ($27.44) and a 12 month high of €122.70 ($126.49).

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.