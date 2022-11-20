Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $314.63 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $318.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.36.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

