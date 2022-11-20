Vipshop (VIPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vipshop Stock Performance
Vipshop stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.
VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
