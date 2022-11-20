VNET Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect VNET Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. VNET Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $257.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VNET Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VNET opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $740.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

VNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

