VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

VOC stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $152.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

About VOC Energy Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

