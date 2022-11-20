VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
VOC stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $152.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
