Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $132.27.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.